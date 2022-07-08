How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Jul 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) strikes a pose after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb San Franicsco Giants At Arizona Diamondbacks

Dallas Keuchel will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to slow down C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Rockies are second in MLB with a .259 batting average.

The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (366 total runs).

The Rockies rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 348 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

Rockies Impact Players

Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (20), runs batted in (65) and has a team-high batting average of .295.

In all of baseball, Cron is 11th in home runs and second in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks while batting .266.

Blackmon is 41st in homers and 29th in RBI so far this season.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .258 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Connor Joe is hitting .270 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 42 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 42.

Walker is eighth in homers and 45th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Ketel Marte's batting average of .263 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Marte ranks 185th in home runs and 156th in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Daulton Varsho is slashing .244/.301/.429 this season for the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta is batting .250 with an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers L 5-2 Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/11/2022 Padres - Home 7/12/2022 Padres - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Rockies L 11-7 Away 7/3/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/4/2022 Giants W 8-3 Home 7/5/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 7/6/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 7/7/2022 Rockies - Home 7/8/2022 Rockies - Home 7/9/2022 Rockies - Home 7/10/2022 Rockies - Home 7/11/2022 Giants - Away 7/12/2022 Giants - Away

