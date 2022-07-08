How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) strikes a pose after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb San Franicsco Giants At Arizona Diamondbacks

Dallas Keuchel will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to slow down C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Rockies are second in MLB with a .259 batting average.
  • The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (366 total runs).
  • The Rockies rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 348 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (20), runs batted in (65) and has a team-high batting average of .295.
  • In all of baseball, Cron is 11th in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks while batting .266.
  • Blackmon is 41st in homers and 29th in RBI so far this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .258 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • Connor Joe is hitting .270 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 42 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 42.
  • Walker is eighth in homers and 45th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Ketel Marte's batting average of .263 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • Marte ranks 185th in home runs and 156th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Daulton Varsho is slashing .244/.301/.429 this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • David Peralta is batting .250 with an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

W 11-7

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

L 5-2

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

L 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/11/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Rockies

L 11-7

Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

W 8-3

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

W 6-2

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

7/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
