Jul 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees center fielders Aaron Hicks (31) and Aaron Judge (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Both players hit a grand slams in the game. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees meet Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees' .241 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.1 runs per game (427 total).

The Yankees are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Red Sox lead baseball with a .260 batting average.

The Red Sox have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 388.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .287, and leads the Yankees in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 64.

Of all batters in MLB, Judge is first in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 37 walks.

Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs and 17th in RBI so far this season.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .267 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks.

Giancarlo Stanton is hitting .233 with five doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers is batting .330 this season with 19 home runs, both best among Boston hitters.

Devers is 13th in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Xander Bogaerts has collected 91 hits this season and has an OBP of .385. He's slugging .454 on the year.

Bogaerts ranks 135th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 96th in RBI.

Verdugo has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

J.D. Martinez is batting .307 with an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Guardians W 6-1 Away 7/3/2022 Guardians L 2-0 Away 7/5/2022 Pirates L 5-2 Away 7/6/2022 Pirates W 16-0 Away 7/7/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Away 7/8/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/12/2022 Reds - Home 7/13/2022 Reds - Home 7/14/2022 Reds - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Rays W 4-0 Home 7/5/2022 Rays L 8-4 Home 7/6/2022 Rays L 7-1 Home 7/7/2022 Yankees L 6-5 Home 7/8/2022 Yankees - Home 7/9/2022 Yankees - Home 7/10/2022 Yankees - Home 7/11/2022 Rays - Away 7/12/2022 Rays - Away 7/13/2022 Rays - Away

