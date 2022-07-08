Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees center fielders Aaron Hicks (31) and Aaron Judge (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Both players hit a grand slams in the game. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees meet Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .241 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
  • The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.1 runs per game (427 total).
  • The Yankees are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The Red Sox lead baseball with a .260 batting average.
  • The Red Sox have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 388.
  • The Red Sox have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .287, and leads the Yankees in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 64.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Judge is first in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs and 17th in RBI so far this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .267 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks.
  • Giancarlo Stanton is hitting .233 with five doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers is batting .330 this season with 19 home runs, both best among Boston hitters.
  • Devers is 13th in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Xander Bogaerts has collected 91 hits this season and has an OBP of .385. He's slugging .454 on the year.
  • Bogaerts ranks 135th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 96th in RBI.
  • Verdugo has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.
  • J.D. Martinez is batting .307 with an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

W 6-1

Away

7/3/2022

Guardians

L 2-0

Away

7/5/2022

Pirates

L 5-2

Away

7/6/2022

Pirates

W 16-0

Away

7/7/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Away

7/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/12/2022

Reds

-

Home

7/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

7/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Away

7/4/2022

Rays

W 4-0

Home

7/5/2022

Rays

L 8-4

Home

7/6/2022

Rays

L 7-1

Home

7/7/2022

Yankees

L 6-5

Home

7/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/10/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
