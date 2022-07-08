Skip to main content

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs head to Los Angeles on Thursday for the first of a four-game series with the Dodgers.

The Chicago Cubs head to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles and look to win their fifth straight series.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cubs have taken two of three from the Cardinals, Reds, Red Sox and Brewers in their last four series and have climbed back up to 34-48 on the season. They still have a long way to go to compete for a playoff spot, but they are showing signs of improved play.

Thursday, they will be going for their third straight win after they rallied past the Brewers on Wednesday to get a 2-1 victory. They scored a run in the eighth and then got the game-winning run off of Josh Hader in the ninth to get their second straight win and another series victory.

The Dodgers, though, will be looking to knock the Cubs back down as they go for their fourth straight win.

The Dodgers are coming off a three-game sweep of the rival Rockies to begin the week and have now won seven of their last eight as they continue to stretch their lead in the NL West.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18641602
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18587010
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
P3IC3VPODJCSBL5OXJRKKEPDNI
entertainment

How to Watch Fatal Flaw Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
149651_9246
entertainment

How to Watch Good Trouble Mid-Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18646542
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Terror Lake Drive Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jason Kokrak plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays from the rough on the seventh hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy