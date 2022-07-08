How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Cubs head to Los Angeles on Thursday for the first of a four-game series with the Dodgers.

The Chicago Cubs head to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles and look to win their fifth straight series.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs have taken two of three from the Cardinals, Reds, Red Sox and Brewers in their last four series and have climbed back up to 34-48 on the season. They still have a long way to go to compete for a playoff spot, but they are showing signs of improved play.

Thursday, they will be going for their third straight win after they rallied past the Brewers on Wednesday to get a 2-1 victory. They scored a run in the eighth and then got the game-winning run off of Josh Hader in the ninth to get their second straight win and another series victory.

The Dodgers, though, will be looking to knock the Cubs back down as they go for their fourth straight win.

The Dodgers are coming off a three-game sweep of the rival Rockies to begin the week and have now won seven of their last eight as they continue to stretch their lead in the NL West.

