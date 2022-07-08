How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel hit the field at Dodger Stadium against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.252).
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring five runs per game (405 total runs).
- The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- The Cubs have scored 359 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .325.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .301.
- Freeman's home runs place him 74th in baseball, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
- Turner has 60 RBI while hitting .306. Both team-highs.
- Turner ranks 63rd in home runs and sixth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 18 long balls.
- Will Smith is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 71 hits, an OBP of .392 plus a slugging percentage of .498.
- Contreras' home run total places him 41st in the majors, and he is 82nd in RBI.
- Ian Happ's batting average of .279 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Happ is currently 108th in homers and 64th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .231.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .302 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
Dodgers and Cubs Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Padres
W 7-2
Home
7/3/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Home
7/4/2022
Rockies
W 5-3
Home
7/5/2022
Rockies
W 5-2
Home
7/6/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
7/7/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/8/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/9/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/10/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/12/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Home
7/3/2022
Red Sox
L 4-2
Home
7/4/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Away
7/5/2022
Brewers
W 8-3
Away
7/6/2022
Brewers
W 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/13/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
7
2022
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)