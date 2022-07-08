How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel hit the field at Dodger Stadium against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.252).
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring five runs per game (405 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have scored 359 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .325.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .301.
  • Freeman's home runs place him 74th in baseball, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
  • Turner has 60 RBI while hitting .306. Both team-highs.
  • Turner ranks 63rd in home runs and sixth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 18 long balls.
  • Will Smith is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 71 hits, an OBP of .392 plus a slugging percentage of .498.
  • Contreras' home run total places him 41st in the majors, and he is 82nd in RBI.
  • Ian Happ's batting average of .279 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Happ is currently 108th in homers and 64th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .231.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .302 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Padres

W 7-2

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/12/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Cubs

7/2/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Home

7/3/2022

Red Sox

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

7/5/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

7/6/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
