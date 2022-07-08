How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert ready for the second of a four-game series against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.254).
- The White Sox rank 21st in runs scored with 343, 4.2 per game.
- The White Sox rank 18th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Tigers have scored 261 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu has swatted a team- leading 10 long balls.
- Among all MLB hitters, Abreu is 27th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Luis Robert has racked up 43 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Robert ranks 90th in home runs and 41st in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox's lineup with a .293 batting average.
- Tim Anderson is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Jonathan Schoop has been key for Detroit with 62 hits, an OBP of .244 plus a slugging percentage of .321.
- In all of the major leagues, Schoop ranks 161st in homers and 190th in RBI.
- Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs with eight while driving in 29 runs and slugging .370.
- Among all major league hitters, Baez ranks 109th in homers and 143rd in RBI.
- Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.308) and runs batted in (31) this season.
- Harold Castro has 48 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
White Sox and Tigers Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Giants
W 13-4
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
L 8-2
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
W 9-8
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
7/4/2022
Guardians
W 5-3
Home
7/5/2022
Guardians
W 11-4
Home
7/6/2022
Guardians
W 8-2
Home
7/7/2022
White Sox
W 2-1
Away
7/8/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/10/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
7/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
7/12/2022
Royals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
8
2022
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)