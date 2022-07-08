How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert ready for the second of a four-game series against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.254).
  • The White Sox rank 21st in runs scored with 343, 4.2 per game.
  • The White Sox rank 18th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored 261 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has swatted a team- leading 10 long balls.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Abreu is 27th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
  • Luis Robert has racked up 43 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Robert ranks 90th in home runs and 41st in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox's lineup with a .293 batting average.
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Jonathan Schoop has been key for Detroit with 62 hits, an OBP of .244 plus a slugging percentage of .321.
  • In all of the major leagues, Schoop ranks 161st in homers and 190th in RBI.
  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs with eight while driving in 29 runs and slugging .370.
  • Among all major league hitters, Baez ranks 109th in homers and 143rd in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.308) and runs batted in (31) this season.
  • Harold Castro has 48 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Giants

W 13-4

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

L 8-2

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

W 9-8

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Guardians

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Guardians

W 11-4

Home

7/6/2022

Guardians

W 8-2

Home

7/7/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18661124
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Stream NBA Summer League Live

By Kristofer Habbas12 minutes ago
HGTV
entertainment

How to Watch My Lottery Dream Home, Season 13 Premiere

By Rafael Urbina12 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy