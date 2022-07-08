How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Jul 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert ready for the second of a four-game series against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.254).

The White Sox rank 21st in runs scored with 343, 4.2 per game.

The White Sox rank 18th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored 261 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has swatted a team- leading 10 long balls.

Among all MLB hitters, Abreu is 27th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Luis Robert has racked up 43 runs batted in to lead his team.

Robert ranks 90th in home runs and 41st in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox's lineup with a .293 batting average.

Tim Anderson is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Jonathan Schoop has been key for Detroit with 62 hits, an OBP of .244 plus a slugging percentage of .321.

In all of the major leagues, Schoop ranks 161st in homers and 190th in RBI.

Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs with eight while driving in 29 runs and slugging .370.

Among all major league hitters, Baez ranks 109th in homers and 143rd in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.308) and runs batted in (31) this season.

Harold Castro has 48 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Giants W 13-4 Away 7/4/2022 Twins L 6-3 Home 7/5/2022 Twins L 8-2 Home 7/6/2022 Twins W 9-8 Home 7/7/2022 Tigers L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Tigers - Home 7/9/2022 Tigers - Home 7/10/2022 Tigers - Home 7/11/2022 Guardians - Away 7/12/2022 Guardians - Away 7/12/2022 Guardians - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 7/4/2022 Guardians W 5-3 Home 7/5/2022 Guardians W 11-4 Home 7/6/2022 Guardians W 8-2 Home 7/7/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 White Sox - Away 7/9/2022 White Sox - Away 7/10/2022 White Sox - Away 7/11/2022 Royals - Away 7/11/2022 Royals - Away 7/12/2022 Royals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.