How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies go for their second straight win on Friday when they take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

The Rockies snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday when they got a run in the top of the ninth to knock off the Diamondbacks 4-3. 

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The win was just their third in the last eight games but got them a big win in the opening game of their four-game set with the Diamondbacks.

Friday, they will go for their second straight victory when they send Chad Kuhl to the mound. Kuhl is 5-5 on the year with a 3.83 ERA. The Rockies have won his last two starts, including a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks last Sunday.

The Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen as they try and even the series with their division rival.

Gallen is 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA on the season. The Diamondbacks, though, have won just two of his last six starts after winning five of his first six.

Friday, they will look to snap out of that funk and get Gallen another win and try and snap a two-game losing streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

