How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Jul 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) strikes a pose after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb San Franicsco Giants At Arizona Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Austin Gomber and Dallas Keuchel, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs play on Thursday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Thursday, July 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Rockies are second in the majors with a .259 batting average.

The Rockies rank 13th in runs scored with 366, 4.5 per game.

The Rockies are seventh in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 348 (4.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (20), runs batted in (65) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .295.

Cron's home runs rank him 11th in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks while batting .266.

Blackmon is 41st in homers and 29th in RBI so far this year.

Brendan Rodgers is hitting .258 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Connor Joe has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 42 walks while batting .270.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .204.

Walker's home run total places him eighth in MLB, and he ranks 45th in RBI.

Ketel Marte's batting average of .263 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Overall, Marte is 185th in homers and 156th in RBI this year.

Daulton Varsho has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

David Peralta has 58 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers L 5-2 Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/11/2022 Padres - Home 7/12/2022 Padres - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Rockies L 11-7 Away 7/3/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/4/2022 Giants W 8-3 Home 7/5/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 7/6/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 7/7/2022 Rockies - Home 7/8/2022 Rockies - Home 7/9/2022 Rockies - Home 7/10/2022 Rockies - Home 7/11/2022 Giants - Away 7/12/2022 Giants - Away

Regional restrictions apply.