How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Austin Gomber and Dallas Keuchel, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs play on Thursday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Rockies are second in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- The Rockies rank 13th in runs scored with 366, 4.5 per game.
- The Rockies are seventh in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 348 (4.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (20), runs batted in (65) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .295.
- Cron's home runs rank him 11th in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks while batting .266.
- Blackmon is 41st in homers and 29th in RBI so far this year.
- Brendan Rodgers is hitting .258 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Connor Joe has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 42 walks while batting .270.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .204.
- Walker's home run total places him eighth in MLB, and he ranks 45th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte's batting average of .263 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
- Overall, Marte is 185th in homers and 156th in RBI this year.
- Daulton Varsho has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.
- David Peralta has 58 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .470 this season.
Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Diamondbacks
W 11-7
Home
7/3/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Home
7/4/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Away
7/5/2022
Dodgers
L 5-2
Away
7/6/2022
Dodgers
L 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/9/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/11/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Rockies
L 11-7
Away
7/3/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
7/4/2022
Giants
W 8-3
Home
7/5/2022
Giants
W 6-2
Home
7/6/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
7/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
How To Watch
July
7
2022
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)