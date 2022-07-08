Jul 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Lucas Giolito, who gets the start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox rank fifth in the majors with a .254 batting average.

The White Sox are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (343 total).

The White Sox rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

The Tigers have scored 261 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has swatted a team- leading 10 long balls.

Including all batters in the majors, Abreu is 75th in homers and 66th in RBI.

Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 43 runs batted in.

Robert ranks 90th in homers in baseball and 41st in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .293.

Tim Anderson is batting .313 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Schoop has been key for Detroit with six home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

Schoop's home run total puts him 161st in the majors, and he ranks 190th in RBI.

Javier Baez's eight home runs are most among Detroit batters. He's driven in 29 runs this season while slugging .370.

Overall, Baez is 109th in homers and 143rd in RBI this year.

Miguel Cabrera has a .308 average this season with three homers and 31 RBI.

Harold Castro has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .409 on the year.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Giants W 13-4 Away 7/4/2022 Twins L 6-3 Home 7/5/2022 Twins L 8-2 Home 7/6/2022 Twins W 9-8 Home 7/7/2022 Tigers L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Tigers - Home 7/9/2022 Tigers - Home 7/10/2022 Tigers - Home 7/11/2022 Guardians - Away 7/12/2022 Guardians - Away 7/12/2022 Guardians - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 7/4/2022 Guardians W 5-3 Home 7/5/2022 Guardians W 11-4 Home 7/6/2022 Guardians W 8-2 Home 7/7/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 White Sox - Away 7/9/2022 White Sox - Away 7/10/2022 White Sox - Away 7/11/2022 Royals - Away 7/11/2022 Royals - Away 7/12/2022 Royals - Away

