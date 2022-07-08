Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Lucas Giolito, who gets the start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank fifth in the majors with a .254 batting average.
  • The White Sox are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (343 total).
  • The White Sox rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
  • The Tigers have scored 261 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has swatted a team- leading 10 long balls.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Abreu is 75th in homers and 66th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 43 runs batted in.
  • Robert ranks 90th in homers in baseball and 41st in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .293.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .313 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Schoop has been key for Detroit with six home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.
  • Schoop's home run total puts him 161st in the majors, and he ranks 190th in RBI.
  • Javier Baez's eight home runs are most among Detroit batters. He's driven in 29 runs this season while slugging .370.
  • Overall, Baez is 109th in homers and 143rd in RBI this year.
  • Miguel Cabrera has a .308 average this season with three homers and 31 RBI.
  • Harold Castro has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .409 on the year.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Giants

W 13-4

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

L 8-2

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

W 9-8

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Guardians

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Guardians

W 11-4

Home

7/6/2022

Guardians

W 8-2

Home

7/7/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16887977
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live Online, TV

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Tijuana vs Juárez: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18659753
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Spaun plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sean Crocker lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sean Crocker at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Scrivener plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy