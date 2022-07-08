How to Watch Tigers at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, Online, TV

The Tigers take on the White Sox on Friday in the second of a four-game series in Chicago.

The Tigers have been playing good baseball and Friday, they will look to get another win against the White Sox.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The Tigers have lost five of six to the White Sox coming into this series and are trying to get a rare win on Friday.

The Tigers will send Tarik Skubal to the mound looking to get that win. Skubal is 5-7 with a 4.06 ERA on the season. The Tigers have lost his last five starts and will be trying to snap the losing streak with him on the mound.

The White Sox will be looking to extend that to six straight losses when they turn to Lucas Giolito on the mound. Giolito is 5-4 with a 4.90 ERA on the year.

The White Sox won his last start when they beat the Giants 13-4 on Sunday but had lost his previous four starts.

Chicago is looking to climb the AL Central standings and the White Sox need to have a good series against the Tigers this weekend and getting a win on Friday is a must.

