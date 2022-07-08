Skip to main content

How to Watch Astros at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros begin a six-game road trip on Friday when they head to Oakland to take on the rival Athletics.

The Houston Astros have been playing great baseball and on Friday, they will look to keep it up when they begin their last road trip of the first half of the season.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Astros head to Oakland as one of just four teams with 50-plus wins on the year. Three of those wins have come against the Athletics as they swept them in their only meeting of the year.

Friday, they will look to stay perfect against the A's when they send Jose Urquidy to the mound. Urquidy is 7-3 on the season with a. 4.15 ERA.

The Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn as they look to build off of their series win against the Blue Jays to start the week.

Blackburn has been the A's best pitcher this year and is 6-3 with a 2.90 ERA on the season.

Despite Blackburn pitching well, the A's have lost six of his last seven starts. Friday, they will look to avoid that trend as they try to get their first win of the year against the rival Astros.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) high fives a teammate after scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to watch Giants at Padres: Stream online, TV channel

By Adam Childs48 seconds ago
USATSI_18660474
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs48 seconds ago
imago1012909141h
CFL Football

How to Watch Redblacks vs Roughriders: Stream CFL Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth48 seconds ago
USATSI_18650021
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs48 seconds ago
imago1005375387h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Santos Laguna: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown48 seconds ago
Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jul 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18661124
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Stream NBA Summer League Live

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy