How to Watch Astros at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Astros begin a six-game road trip on Friday when they head to Oakland to take on the rival Athletics.

The Houston Astros have been playing great baseball and on Friday, they will look to keep it up when they begin their last road trip of the first half of the season.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Astros head to Oakland as one of just four teams with 50-plus wins on the year. Three of those wins have come against the Athletics as they swept them in their only meeting of the year.

Friday, they will look to stay perfect against the A's when they send Jose Urquidy to the mound. Urquidy is 7-3 on the season with a. 4.15 ERA.

The Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn as they look to build off of their series win against the Blue Jays to start the week.

Blackburn has been the A's best pitcher this year and is 6-3 with a 2.90 ERA on the season.

Despite Blackburn pitching well, the A's have lost six of his last seven starts. Friday, they will look to avoid that trend as they try to get their first win of the year against the rival Astros.

