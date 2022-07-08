How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (405 total, 5.0 per game).
  • The Dodgers have a league-best .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Cubs rank 15th in the league with 359 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .325.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman is batting .301 with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .381.
  • Freeman ranks 74th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Trea Turner has 60 RBI while batting .306. Each pace his team.
  • Turner ranks 63rd in homers and sixth in RBI so far this season.
  • Mookie Betts has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Will Smith is batting .253 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras has been key for Chicago with 71 hits, an OBP of .392 plus a slugging percentage of .498.
  • Contreras' home run total places him 41st in the big leagues, and he is 82nd in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is batting .279 to lead Chicago, while adding eight homers and 38 runs batted in this season.
  • Happ is 107th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 64th in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .231.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .302 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Padres

W 7-2

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/12/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Home

7/3/2022

Red Sox

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

7/5/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

7/6/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) waits in the on deck circle during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_18641602
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson13 minutes ago
USATSI_18587010
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas13 minutes ago
P3IC3VPODJCSBL5OXJRKKEPDNI
entertainment

How to Watch Fatal Flaw Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
149651_9246
entertainment

How to Watch Good Trouble Mid-Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
USATSI_18646542
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs13 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy