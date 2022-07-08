How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
- The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (405 total, 5.0 per game).
- The Dodgers have a league-best .330 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 15th in the league with 359 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .325.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman is batting .301 with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .381.
- Freeman ranks 74th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Trea Turner has 60 RBI while batting .306. Each pace his team.
- Turner ranks 63rd in homers and sixth in RBI so far this season.
- Mookie Betts has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Will Smith is batting .253 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras has been key for Chicago with 71 hits, an OBP of .392 plus a slugging percentage of .498.
- Contreras' home run total places him 41st in the big leagues, and he is 82nd in RBI.
- Ian Happ is batting .279 to lead Chicago, while adding eight homers and 38 runs batted in this season.
- Happ is 107th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 64th in RBI.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .231.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .302 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
Dodgers and Cubs Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Padres
W 7-2
Home
7/3/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Home
7/4/2022
Rockies
W 5-3
Home
7/5/2022
Rockies
W 5-2
Home
7/6/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
7/7/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/8/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/9/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/10/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/12/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Home
7/3/2022
Red Sox
L 4-2
Home
7/4/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Away
7/5/2022
Brewers
W 8-3
Away
7/6/2022
Brewers
W 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/13/2022
Orioles
-
Home
