How to Watch Marlins at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Miami Marlins continue their final road trip before the All-Star break on Friday in the second game of a four-game series with the New York Mets.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NSportsNet NY

The Marlins came to New York red-hot as they had won six in a row before losing to the Angels on Wednesday. The improved play has got them back kicking on the door fo .500 for the year.

They still have a long way to go to catch the Braves and Mets in the standings, but they are playing much better.

The Mets, though, will be looking to slow down the streaking Marlins and get a big win as they try and fend off the charging Braves.

The Mets will send Trevor Williams to the mound looking to get that win. Williams has struggled with the Mets this year, going 1-5 with a 4.34 ERA.

The Mets have lost his last four starts and will be looking to break the streak on Friday when they take on the Marlins at home.

