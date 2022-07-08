Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will take on Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.258).

The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (402 total).

The Mets' .327 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Marlins have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 348 (4.3 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).

Of all major league hitters, Alonso ranks 41st in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is batting .241 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Lindor is 42nd in homers and eighth in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Starling Marte has 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .290.

Nimmo is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Cooper leads Miami in batting average (.308) this season while adding six home runs and 38 RBI.

In all of baseball, Cooper ranks 161st in home runs and 66th in RBI.

Miguel Rojas has 60 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Among all major league batters, Rojas is 161st in homers and 202nd in RBI.

Jesus Aguilar has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .243/.289/.396.

Jon Berti has 44 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Home 7/4/2022 Reds W 7-4 Away 7/5/2022 Reds L 1-0 Away 7/6/2022 Reds W 8-3 Away 7/7/2022 Marlins W 10-0 Home 7/8/2022 Marlins - Home 7/9/2022 Marlins - Home 7/10/2022 Marlins - Home 7/11/2022 Braves - Away 7/12/2022 Braves - Away 7/13/2022 Braves - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Away 7/4/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 7/5/2022 Angels W 2-1 Home 7/6/2022 Angels L 5-2 Home 7/7/2022 Mets L 10-0 Away 7/8/2022 Mets - Away 7/9/2022 Mets - Away 7/10/2022 Mets - Away 7/11/2022 Pirates - Home 7/12/2022 Pirates - Home 7/13/2022 Pirates - Home

