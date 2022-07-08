Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will take on Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.258).
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (402 total).
  • The Mets' .327 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The Marlins have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 348 (4.3 per game).
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
  • Of all major league hitters, Alonso ranks 41st in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .241 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Lindor is 42nd in homers and eighth in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Starling Marte has 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .290.
  • Nimmo is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Cooper leads Miami in batting average (.308) this season while adding six home runs and 38 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Cooper ranks 161st in home runs and 66th in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas has 60 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Rojas is 161st in homers and 202nd in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .243/.289/.396.
  • Jon Berti has 44 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

L 1-0

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

W 8-3

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

W 10-0

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

7/5/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

7/6/2022

Angels

L 5-2

Home

7/7/2022

Mets

L 10-0

Away

7/8/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
