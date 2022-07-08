Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will meet Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Mets' .258 batting average is third-best in the majors.

The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (402 total).

The Mets rank second in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Marlins have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 348 (4.3 per game).

The Marlins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has managed a team-leading 22 home runs and has driven in 69 runs.

Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in baseball, and he is first in RBI.

Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .241.

Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and eighth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Starling Marte is hitting .290 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .308 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 38 RBI.

Cooper's home run total puts him 161st in MLB, and he ranks 66th in RBI.

Rojas is batting .249 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Rojas is 161st in homers and 202nd in RBI.

Jesus Aguilar is slashing .243/.289/.396 this season for the Marlins.

Jon Berti has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .354. He's slugging .363 on the year.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Home 7/4/2022 Reds W 7-4 Away 7/5/2022 Reds L 1-0 Away 7/6/2022 Reds W 8-3 Away 7/7/2022 Marlins W 10-0 Home 7/8/2022 Marlins - Home 7/9/2022 Marlins - Home 7/10/2022 Marlins - Home 7/11/2022 Braves - Away 7/12/2022 Braves - Away 7/13/2022 Braves - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Away 7/4/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 7/5/2022 Angels W 2-1 Home 7/6/2022 Angels L 5-2 Home 7/7/2022 Mets L 10-0 Away 7/8/2022 Mets - Away 7/9/2022 Mets - Away 7/10/2022 Mets - Away 7/11/2022 Pirates - Home 7/12/2022 Pirates - Home 7/13/2022 Pirates - Home

