New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts with relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will meet Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .258 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (402 total).
  • The Mets rank second in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 348 (4.3 per game).
  • The Marlins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has managed a team-leading 22 home runs and has driven in 69 runs.
  • Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in baseball, and he is first in RBI.
  • Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .241.
  • Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and eighth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .290 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .308 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 38 RBI.
  • Cooper's home run total puts him 161st in MLB, and he ranks 66th in RBI.
  • Rojas is batting .249 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Rojas is 161st in homers and 202nd in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar is slashing .243/.289/.396 this season for the Marlins.
  • Jon Berti has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .354. He's slugging .363 on the year.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

L 1-0

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

W 8-3

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

W 10-0

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

7/5/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

7/6/2022

Angels

L 5-2

Home

7/7/2022

Mets

L 10-0

Away

7/8/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
