New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will meet Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Mets' .258 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (402 total).
- The Mets rank second in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- The Marlins have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 348 (4.3 per game).
- The Marlins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso has managed a team-leading 22 home runs and has driven in 69 runs.
- Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in baseball, and he is first in RBI.
- Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .241.
- Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and eighth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Starling Marte is hitting .290 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .308 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 38 RBI.
- Cooper's home run total puts him 161st in MLB, and he ranks 66th in RBI.
- Rojas is batting .249 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Rojas is 161st in homers and 202nd in RBI.
- Jesus Aguilar is slashing .243/.289/.396 this season for the Marlins.
- Jon Berti has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .354. He's slugging .363 on the year.
Mets and Marlins Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
L 1-0
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
W 8-3
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
W 10-0
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/11/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/12/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/13/2022
Braves
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Nationals
W 7-4
Away
7/4/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
7/5/2022
Angels
W 2-1
Home
7/6/2022
Angels
L 5-2
Home
7/7/2022
Mets
L 10-0
Away
7/8/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/9/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/10/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
How To Watch
July
8
2022
Miami Marlins at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
