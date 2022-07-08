How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

Two of the biggest rivals in baseball battle on Friday in the second of a four-game series in Boston as the Yankees face the Red Sox.

The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball this year and are looking to continue to prove that this weekend when they take on the Red Sox in Boston.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The Yankees came to Boston losers of two of three, but still had the league's best record at 59-23.

Friday, they will battle the Red Sox in the second game of the series as they try and push Boston even further back in the standings.

The Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the mound looking to knock off their rival. Cortes has been great this year with a 7-3 record and a 2.44 ERA. The Yankees have won his last two games and three of his last four.

The Red Sox will counter with Michael Wacha. Wacha has been very good for the Red Sox this year going 6-1 with a 2.69 ERA. The Red Sox did lose his last start but will look to get back in the win column on Friday.

The Red Sox are fighting for one of the three wild cards spots and are still far behind the Yankees, but can make a little dent with a win on Friday.

