How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Jul 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees center fielders Aaron Hicks (31) and Aaron Judge (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Both players hit a grand slams in the game. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Friday at Fenway Park against Nestor Cortes, who is the named starter for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees' .241 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

The Yankees have the most prolific offense in MLB action scoring 5.1 runs per game (427 total runs).

The Yankees rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

No team has a better batting average than the .260 AVG the Red Sox have posted this season.

The Red Sox have scored 388 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .287, and paces the Yankees in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 64.

Judge's home runs rank him first in the majors, and he ranks fourth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 37 walks.

Rizzo ranks fifth in homers and 17th in RBI so far this season.

DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks while batting .267.

Giancarlo Stanton is hitting .233 with five doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads Boston in homers with 19 while also maintaining a team-best .330 batting average.

Devers ranks 13th in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Xander Bogaerts has 91 hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Overall, Bogaerts is 135th in homers and 96th in RBI this year.

Verdugo has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

J.D. Martinez has collected 87 hits this season and has an OBP of .376. He's slugging .484 on the year.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Guardians W 6-1 Away 7/3/2022 Guardians L 2-0 Away 7/5/2022 Pirates L 5-2 Away 7/6/2022 Pirates W 16-0 Away 7/7/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Away 7/8/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/12/2022 Reds - Home 7/13/2022 Reds - Home 7/14/2022 Reds - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Rays W 4-0 Home 7/5/2022 Rays L 8-4 Home 7/6/2022 Rays L 7-1 Home 7/7/2022 Yankees L 6-5 Home 7/8/2022 Yankees - Home 7/9/2022 Yankees - Home 7/10/2022 Yankees - Home 7/11/2022 Rays - Away 7/12/2022 Rays - Away 7/13/2022 Rays - Away

Regional restrictions apply.