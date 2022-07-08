How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Adam Wainwright, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .251 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
  • The Cardinals have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (390 total runs).
  • The Cardinals' .319 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 403 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in home runs (19), runs batted in (65) and has posted a team-best batting average of .342.
  • Goldschmidt is 13th in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Nolan Arenado has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .292.
  • Arenado is 17th in home runs in baseball and 11th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is batting .257 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (27) and runs batted in (56) this season while batting .224.
  • Schwarber's home run total puts him second in MLB, and he ranks 10th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 76 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .487 this season.
  • Hoskins is 17th in homers and 46th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.
  • J.T. Realmuto has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .377 on the year.

Cardinals and Phillies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Phillies

L 4-0

Away

7/4/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

7/5/2022

Braves

L 7-1

Away

7/6/2022

Braves

L 3-0

Away

7/7/2022

Braves

W 3-2

Away

7/8/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/10/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Cardinals

L 7-6

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

W 11-0

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
