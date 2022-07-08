How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, Online, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies head to St. Louis on Friday for the first of a four-games series with the Cardinals

The Phillies begin a nine-game road trip on Friday when they take on the Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Phillies will be on the road until the All-Star break and will be looking to start the trip off on a high note with a win.

The Phillies are still trying to climb up the NL East standings but still find themselves behind the Mets and the Braves.

Friday they will send Zack Wheeler to the mound looking to get that important series-opening win. Wheeler has been good this year going 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA.

The Cardinals will counter with veteran ace Adam Wainwright. Wainwright has continued to be a cog in the Cardinals rotation and is 6-6 with a 3.26 ERA.

The Cardinals have been struggling lately and really need to get a win on Friday when they return from a seven-game road trip.

Three of those games were in Philadelphia when they dropped two of three to the Phillies to lose the series.

Friday they will be looking to avenge those losses and get a big win in the opener.

