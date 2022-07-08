How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and Wilmer Flores are the hottest hitters on the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, who play on Thursday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Thursday, July 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

The Padres have the No. 12 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (369 total runs).

The Padres rank 15th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Giants rank 11th in the league with 377 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Machado paces the Padres with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .316.

Machado's home runs rank him 53rd in the majors, and he is 26th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar is batting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.

Of all MLB batters, Profar is 107th in homers and 64th in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .240 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 41 and has a batting average of .246.

In all of MLB, Flores ranks 90th in homers and 50th in RBI.

Joc Pederson is batting .269 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 41 RBI.

Pederson is 16th in home runs and 50th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Mike Yastrzemski has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.335/.403.

Darin Ruf is batting .226 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers L 7-2 Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 7/5/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/7/2022 Giants - Home 7/8/2022 Giants - Home 7/9/2022 Giants - Home 7/10/2022 Giants - Home 7/11/2022 Rockies - Away 7/12/2022 Rockies - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 White Sox L 13-4 Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Away 7/7/2022 Padres - Away 7/8/2022 Padres - Away 7/9/2022 Padres - Away 7/10/2022 Padres - Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Regional restrictions apply.