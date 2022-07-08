How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and Wilmer Flores are the hottest hitters on the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, who play on Thursday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Padres have the No. 12 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (369 total runs).
  • The Padres rank 15th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Giants rank 11th in the league with 377 total runs scored this season.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado paces the Padres with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .316.
  • Machado's home runs rank him 53rd in the majors, and he is 26th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar is batting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
  • Of all MLB batters, Profar is 107th in homers and 64th in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth is batting .240 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 41 and has a batting average of .246.
  • In all of MLB, Flores ranks 90th in homers and 50th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson is batting .269 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 41 RBI.
  • Pederson is 16th in home runs and 50th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.335/.403.
  • Darin Ruf is batting .226 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

L 7-2

Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

W 4-2

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

7/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

L 13-4

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-3

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-2

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

July
7
2022

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
