How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants will look to Wilmer Flores for continued success at the plate when they square off against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Thursday, in the first game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Thursday, July 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

The Padres have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (369 total runs).

The Padres' .316 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Giants rank 11th in the league with 377 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .316, while pacing the Padres in home runs, with 12 and runs batted in with 46.

Among all MLB hitters, Machado ranks sixth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Profar is batting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.

Profar ranks 108th in homers and 64th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .240.

Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .269.

Giants Impact Players

Flores is batting .246 for San Francisco with a team-high 41 RBI.

Flores ranks 90th in home runs and 50th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 41.

Among all major league hitters, Pederson is 16th in home runs and 50th in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.335/.403.

Darin Ruf has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .362 on the year.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers L 7-2 Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 7/5/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/7/2022 Giants - Home 7/8/2022 Giants - Home 7/9/2022 Giants - Home 7/10/2022 Giants - Home 7/11/2022 Rockies - Away 7/12/2022 Rockies - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 White Sox L 13-4 Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Away 7/7/2022 Padres - Away 7/8/2022 Padres - Away 7/9/2022 Padres - Away 7/10/2022 Padres - Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

