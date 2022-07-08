How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants will look to Wilmer Flores for continued success at the plate when they square off against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Thursday, in the first game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Padres have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (369 total runs).
  • The Padres' .316 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
  • The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Giants rank 11th in the league with 377 total runs scored this season.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .316, while pacing the Padres in home runs, with 12 and runs batted in with 46.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Machado ranks sixth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
  • Profar is batting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
  • Profar ranks 108th in homers and 64th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .240.
  • Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .269.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores is batting .246 for San Francisco with a team-high 41 RBI.
  • Flores ranks 90th in home runs and 50th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 41.
  • Among all major league hitters, Pederson is 16th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.335/.403.
  • Darin Ruf has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .362 on the year.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

L 7-2

Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

W 4-2

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

7/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

L 13-4

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-3

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-2

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

