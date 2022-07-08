How to watch Giants at Padres: Stream online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Giants at Padres: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants look to even their series with the Padres when they play the second of a four-game series in San Diego.

The San Francisco Giants have been slumping, and it didn't get any better on Thursday when they lost the series opener to the San Diego Padres 2-1 in 10 innings. The Giants had tied the game in the top of the ninth but gave up a game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The loss was the Giants' seventh in their last eight games and dropped them back to 41-40 on the season. They are now 11.5 games back of the first-place Dodgers and if the season ended today, they would be on the outside looking in on the playoffs.

Friday, they will look to snap out of their funk and get a big win to even the series with a Padres team they are chasing in the standings.

The Padres will be looking to extend the Giants slump and get another big win. 

The Padres have also been struggling lately, as the win on Thursday was just their third in the last 11 games and it has dropped them six games back of the Dodgers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) high fives a teammate after scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
