How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will play J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays are third in MLB with a .257 batting average.
- The Blue Jays are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (386 total).
- The Blue Jays are third in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 333 (4.0 per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero has a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.
- Of all major league hitters, Guerrero is 61st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Alejandro Kirk has a club-leading .317 batting average.
- Kirk ranks 74th in home runs and 106th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- George Springer is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .257.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .281 this season with a team-high 15 home runs.
- Rodriguez is 29th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Crawford has collected 74 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .390 on the year.
- Crawford is currently 185th in homers and 182nd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Eugenio Suarez is slashing .236/.329/.426 this season for the Mariners.
- Adam Frazier has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .287. He's slugging .290 on the year.
Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Rays
L 11-5
Home
7/3/2022
Rays
L 7-3
Home
7/4/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Away
7/5/2022
Athletics
L 5-3
Away
7/6/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
7/4/2022
Padres
W 8-2
Away
7/5/2022
Padres
W 6-2
Away
7/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/9/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/10/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
