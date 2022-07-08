How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will play J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Blue Jays are third in MLB with a .257 batting average.

The Blue Jays are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (386 total).

The Blue Jays are third in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 333 (4.0 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero has a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.

Of all major league hitters, Guerrero is 61st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Alejandro Kirk has a club-leading .317 batting average.

Kirk ranks 74th in home runs and 106th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

George Springer is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .257.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .281 this season with a team-high 15 home runs.

Rodriguez is 29th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Crawford has collected 74 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .390 on the year.

Crawford is currently 185th in homers and 182nd in RBI in the major leagues.

Eugenio Suarez is slashing .236/.329/.426 this season for the Mariners.

Adam Frazier has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .287. He's slugging .290 on the year.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Rays L 11-5 Home 7/3/2022 Rays L 7-3 Home 7/4/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Away 7/5/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 7/6/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Mariners - Away 7/8/2022 Mariners - Away 7/9/2022 Mariners - Away 7/10/2022 Mariners - Away 7/12/2022 Phillies - Home 7/13/2022 Phillies - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/4/2022 Padres W 8-2 Away 7/5/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/12/2022 Nationals - Away 7/13/2022 Nationals - Away

