How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will play J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays are third in MLB with a .257 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (386 total).
  • The Blue Jays are third in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 333 (4.0 per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero has a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.
  • Of all major league hitters, Guerrero is 61st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • Alejandro Kirk has a club-leading .317 batting average.
  • Kirk ranks 74th in home runs and 106th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • George Springer is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .257.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .281 this season with a team-high 15 home runs.
  • Rodriguez is 29th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Crawford has collected 74 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .390 on the year.
  • Crawford is currently 185th in homers and 182nd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slashing .236/.329/.426 this season for the Mariners.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .287. He's slugging .290 on the year.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Rays

L 11-5

Home

7/3/2022

Rays

L 7-3

Home

7/4/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Away

7/5/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

W 8-2

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
