How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The surging Mariners have won seven of eight as they welcome the Blue Jays to the Emerald City on Thursday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays (45-38) snapped a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night but now head up the West Coast to take on the red-hot Seattle Mariners (41-42), who have won four straight and seven of their last eight games. The four-game series opens at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Thursday night.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners completed a two-game sweep at San Diego on Wednesday, taking the lead in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Dylan Moore. Sam Haggerty hit his first homer of the season and added an RBI single in the 6-2 win.

At Oakland, solo homers from Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette powered Toronto to a 2-1 victory after the Jays fell behind 1-0 in the sixth.

Left-hander Marco Gonzales is scheduled to start for Seattle on Thursday. The veteran is 4-9 in 16 starts with a 3.29 ERA and 1.323 WHIP in 87-and-two-thirds innings. He's lost his last two starts, including Friday against the A's when he allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings.

Thursday is Kevin Gausman's turn in the Toronto rotation, but he is expected to miss this start after taking a comebacker off his right food on Saturday. The Blue Jays have activated right-hander Casey Lawrence, who worked five-and-two-thirds innings in relief of Gausman in the loss to the Rays on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

