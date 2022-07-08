How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

Jul 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) waits in the on deck circle during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and Abraham Toro on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Thursday, July 7, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.

The Blue Jays have the No. 7 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (386 total runs).

The Blue Jays rank third in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored 333 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with 19 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 53.

Among all major league batters, Guerrero ranks 60th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Alejandro Kirk has a club-best .317 batting average.

Kirk ranks 74th in homers and 106th in RBI so far this year.

George Springer is batting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Bo Bichette is hitting .257 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs this season with 15 while driving in 43 runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Rodriguez's home run total is 29th and his RBI tally is 40th.

J.P. Crawford has collected 74 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .390 on the year.

Crawford ranks 185th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 182nd in RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Adam Frazier is batting .219 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .290 this season.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Rays L 11-5 Home 7/3/2022 Rays L 7-3 Home 7/4/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Away 7/5/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 7/6/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Mariners - Away 7/8/2022 Mariners - Away 7/9/2022 Mariners - Away 7/10/2022 Mariners - Away 7/12/2022 Phillies - Home 7/13/2022 Phillies - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/4/2022 Padres W 8-2 Away 7/5/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/12/2022 Nationals - Away 7/13/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.