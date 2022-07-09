How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and Carson Kelly will take the field when the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Friday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .219 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
  • The Diamondbacks are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (351 total).
  • The Diamondbacks are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .299.
  • The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 370 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 42.
  • Walker's home runs rank him eighth in the majors, and he is 46th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte's .265 batting average leads his team.
  • Marte is 187th in homers and 158th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .241.
  • David Peralta has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .249.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .294 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.
  • Cron's home run total puts him 11th in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
  • Blackmon has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .461 on the year.
  • Blackmon is 42nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 30th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.
  • Connor Joe is batting .269 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

W 8-3

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

W 6-2

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

7/7/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

L 5-2

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

L 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/11/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates the victory against the Chicago Cubs with designated hitter Justin Turner (10) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
USATSI_16887977
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live Online, TV

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Tijuana vs Juárez: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy