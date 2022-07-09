How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and Carson Kelly will take the field when the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Friday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks' .219 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

The Diamondbacks are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (351 total).

The Diamondbacks are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 370 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 42.

Walker's home runs rank him eighth in the majors, and he is 46th in RBI.

Ketel Marte's .265 batting average leads his team.

Marte is 187th in homers and 158th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .241.

David Peralta has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .249.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .294 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.

Cron's home run total puts him 11th in MLB, and he is second in RBI.

Blackmon has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .461 on the year.

Blackmon is 42nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 30th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Connor Joe is batting .269 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/4/2022 Giants W 8-3 Home 7/5/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 7/6/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 7/7/2022 Rockies L 4-3 Home 7/8/2022 Rockies - Home 7/9/2022 Rockies - Home 7/10/2022 Rockies - Home 7/11/2022 Giants - Away 7/12/2022 Giants - Away 7/13/2022 Giants - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers L 5-2 Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/11/2022 Padres - Home 7/12/2022 Padres - Home 7/13/2022 Padres - Home

