How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will send Madison Bumgarner and Kyle Freeland, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Saturday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.220).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in runs scored with 356, 4.2 per game.
- The Diamondbacks are 25th in the league with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 376 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .323.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 42.
- Walker ranks eighth in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ketel Marte is batting .268 to lead the lineup.
- Marte ranks 193rd in home runs and 158th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .238.
- David Peralta has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .245.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (20) and runs batted in (66) this season while batting .295.
- Cron's home run total puts him 11th in the big leagues, and he ranks second in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .262 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Blackmon ranks 44th in homers and 32nd in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .258/.313/.418.
- Connor Joe has collected 79 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .390 on the year.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Giants
W 8-3
Home
7/5/2022
Giants
W 6-2
Home
7/6/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
7/7/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Home
7/8/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Home
7/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/15/2022
Padres
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Away
7/5/2022
Dodgers
L 5-2
Away
7/6/2022
Dodgers
L 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Away
7/8/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Away
7/9/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/11/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
9
2022
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)