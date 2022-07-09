How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Jul 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte (4) reacts after hitting an RBI-ground rule double against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will send Madison Bumgarner and Kyle Freeland, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Saturday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.220).

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in runs scored with 356, 4.2 per game.

The Diamondbacks are 25th in the league with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 376 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .323.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 42.

Walker ranks eighth in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ketel Marte is batting .268 to lead the lineup.

Marte ranks 193rd in home runs and 158th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .238.

David Peralta has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .245.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (20) and runs batted in (66) this season while batting .295.

Cron's home run total puts him 11th in the big leagues, and he ranks second in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .262 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Blackmon ranks 44th in homers and 32nd in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .258/.313/.418.

Connor Joe has collected 79 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .390 on the year.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Giants W 8-3 Home 7/5/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 7/6/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 7/7/2022 Rockies L 4-3 Home 7/8/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Home 7/9/2022 Rockies - Home 7/10/2022 Rockies - Home 7/11/2022 Giants - Away 7/12/2022 Giants - Away 7/13/2022 Giants - Away 7/15/2022 Padres - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers L 5-2 Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/11/2022 Padres - Home 7/12/2022 Padres - Home 7/13/2022 Padres - Home 7/14/2022 Padres - Home

Regional restrictions apply.