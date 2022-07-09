Astros at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in MLB action, the Astros will hit the road to take on the Athletics in Oakland.

The 2022 MLB season continues on Saturday, with quite a few great games on the schedule. One of those matchups will feature the Astros traveling to Oakland to take on the Athletics. While the two teams are at the opposite end of the contention spectrum, this should still be a fun game to watch.

How to Watch the Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Ahead of today's game, the Astros are 55-28 and one of the American League's top contenders. Houston could make another run at a World Series this season like last year. The Astros will give the starting nod on the mound to Framber Valdez, who is 8-3 with a 2.67 ERA.

For the Athletics, this season has not gone as planned at all and they are just 28-57 and will not be a contender come playoff time. Oakland will start Zach Logue, who sports a 2-4 record with a 5.47 ERA this season.

While the Astros are heavily favored to win this game, the Athletics aren't going to go down without a fight. Fans should still tune in to this one and watch to see who comes away with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:07
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 7, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Jorge Campillo plays his fairway shot from the 18th hole during Tuesdays practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas57 seconds ago
USATSI_18663737
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Reds

By Brandon Rush57 seconds ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Evan Massey57 seconds ago
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey57 seconds ago
USATSI_18646367
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

By Rafael Urbina57 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Magic vs. Kings stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas57 seconds ago
Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey57 seconds ago
Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Miami Marlins at New York Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey57 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy