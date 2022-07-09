Astros at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

On Saturday in MLB action, the Astros will hit the road to take on the Athletics in Oakland.

The 2022 MLB season continues on Saturday, with quite a few great games on the schedule. One of those matchups will feature the Astros traveling to Oakland to take on the Athletics. While the two teams are at the opposite end of the contention spectrum, this should still be a fun game to watch.

How to Watch the Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Ahead of today's game, the Astros are 55-28 and one of the American League's top contenders. Houston could make another run at a World Series this season like last year. The Astros will give the starting nod on the mound to Framber Valdez, who is 8-3 with a 2.67 ERA.

For the Athletics, this season has not gone as planned at all and they are just 28-57 and will not be a contender come playoff time. Oakland will start Zach Logue, who sports a 2-4 record with a 5.47 ERA this season.

While the Astros are heavily favored to win this game, the Athletics aren't going to go down without a fight. Fans should still tune in to this one and watch to see who comes away with the victory.

