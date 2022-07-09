How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Cubs look to even their series with the Dodgers when they play the second of a four-game series in Los Angeles.

The Chicago Cubs saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs gave up four home runs to the Dodgers and got down 4-0 early. Christopher Morel then hit a two-run home run to cut the lead to 4-2, but the Cubs could get no closer in the loss.

Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers was great again and improved his record to 11-0. He went seven strong innings and made another pitch to be the All-Star game starter in his home park.

Friday, the Dodgers will send Tyler Anderson to the mound looking to get a fifth straight win. Anderson has also been great for Los Angeles this year and is 9-1 with a 3.09 ERA.



The Cubs will counter with Keegan Thompson. Thompson has been one of the best pitchers for the Cubs this year and is 7-3 with a 3.41 ERA.

The Cubs, though, have lost his last two starts and will be looking to snap that streak as they try and pick up their first win of the year against the Dodgers.

