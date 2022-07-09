Skip to main content

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to even their series with the Dodgers when they play the second of a four-game series in Los Angeles.

The Chicago Cubs saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cubs gave up four home runs to the Dodgers and got down 4-0 early. Christopher Morel then hit a two-run home run to cut the lead to 4-2, but the Cubs could get no closer in the loss.

Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers was great again and improved his record to 11-0. He went seven strong innings and made another pitch to be the All-Star game starter in his home park.

Friday, the Dodgers will send Tyler Anderson to the mound looking to get a fifth straight win. Anderson has also been great for Los Angeles this year and is 9-1 with a 3.09 ERA.

The Cubs will counter with Keegan Thompson. Thompson has been one of the best pitchers for the Cubs this year and is 7-3 with a 3.41 ERA.

The Cubs, though, have lost his last two starts and will be looking to snap that streak as they try and pick up their first win of the year against the Dodgers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16887977
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live Online, TV

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Tijuana vs Juárez: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18659753
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Spaun plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sean Crocker lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sean Crocker at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Scrivener plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy