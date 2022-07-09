How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will aim to out-hit Victor Reyes and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
  • The White Sox are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (348 total).
  • The White Sox are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 268 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has posted a team-best batting average of .292, while pacing the White Sox in long balls with 10.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs place him 77th, and his RBI tally ranks him 69th.
  • Luis Robert's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 10 home runs and 45 runs batted in.
  • Robert is 77th in home runs and 32nd in RBI in the majors.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .292.
  • Tim Anderson has 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .316.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (31) this season while batting .219.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Baez's home run total is 111th and his RBI tally ranks 127th.
  • Jonathan Schoop is batting .210 with an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .320 this season.
  • Schoop is 163rd in home runs and 196th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Miguel Cabrera has a .304 average this season with three homers and 31 RBI.
  • Harold Castro has 48 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

L 8-2

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

W 9-8

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

L 7-5

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Guardians

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Guardians

W 11-4

Home

7/6/2022

Guardians

W 8-2

Home

7/7/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

White Sox

W 7-5

Away

7/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
