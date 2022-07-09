How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will aim to out-hit Victor Reyes and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- The White Sox are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (348 total).
- The White Sox are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 268 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu has posted a team-best batting average of .292, while pacing the White Sox in long balls with 10.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs place him 77th, and his RBI tally ranks him 69th.
- Luis Robert's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 10 home runs and 45 runs batted in.
- Robert is 77th in home runs and 32nd in RBI in the majors.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .292.
- Tim Anderson has 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .316.
Tigers Impact Players
- Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (31) this season while batting .219.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Baez's home run total is 111th and his RBI tally ranks 127th.
- Jonathan Schoop is batting .210 with an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .320 this season.
- Schoop is 163rd in home runs and 196th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Miguel Cabrera has a .304 average this season with three homers and 31 RBI.
- Harold Castro has 48 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
White Sox and Tigers Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
L 8-2
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
W 9-8
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
L 7-5
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/13/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Guardians
W 5-3
Home
7/5/2022
Guardians
W 11-4
Home
7/6/2022
Guardians
W 8-2
Home
7/7/2022
White Sox
W 2-1
Away
7/8/2022
White Sox
W 7-5
Away
7/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/10/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
7/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
7/12/2022
Royals
-
Away
7/13/2022
Royals
-
Away
