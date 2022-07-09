How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Jul 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Brandon Drury (22) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Tommy Pham at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Rays vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Rays have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Rays rank 25th in runs scored with 341, 4.1 per game.

The Rays are 23rd in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Reds rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Reds have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 352 (4.2 per game).

The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .293 batting average.

Among all hitters in the majors, Diaz's home runs place him 257th, and his RBI tally places him 245th.

Randy Arozarena has totaled 39 runs batted in to lead his team.

Including all MLB hitters, Arozarena is 93rd in home runs and 66th in RBI.

Franco is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.

Harold Ramirez is batting .314 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (18) and runs batted in (48) this season while batting .265.

Among all hitters in MLB, Drury's home run total is 17th and his RBI tally is 26th.

Pham is batting .249 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Pham is 63rd among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 81st in RBI.

Kyle Farmer's batting average of .272 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.

Joey Votto has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .374 on the year.

Rays and Reds Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Blue Jays W 7-3 Away 7/4/2022 Red Sox L 4-0 Away 7/5/2022 Red Sox W 8-4 Away 7/6/2022 Red Sox W 7-1 Away 7/8/2022 Reds L 2-1 Away 7/9/2022 Reds - Away 7/10/2022 Reds - Away 7/11/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/12/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/13/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/14/2022 Red Sox - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Mets W 1-0 Home 7/6/2022 Mets L 8-3 Home 7/7/2022 Pirates L 4-2 Home 7/7/2022 Pirates W 5-1 Home 7/8/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 7/9/2022 Rays - Home 7/10/2022 Rays - Home 7/12/2022 Yankees - Away 7/13/2022 Yankees - Away 7/14/2022 Yankees - Away 7/15/2022 Cardinals - Away

