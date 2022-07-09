How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Tommy Pham at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Rays vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Rays have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- The Rays rank 25th in runs scored with 341, 4.1 per game.
- The Rays are 23rd in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.
- The Reds rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Reds have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 352 (4.2 per game).
- The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
Rays Impact Players
- Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .293 batting average.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Diaz's home runs place him 257th, and his RBI tally places him 245th.
- Randy Arozarena has totaled 39 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Including all MLB hitters, Arozarena is 93rd in home runs and 66th in RBI.
- Franco is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Harold Ramirez is batting .314 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (18) and runs batted in (48) this season while batting .265.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Drury's home run total is 17th and his RBI tally is 26th.
- Pham is batting .249 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- Pham is 63rd among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 81st in RBI.
- Kyle Farmer's batting average of .272 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Joey Votto has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .374 on the year.
Rays and Reds Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-3
Away
7/4/2022
Red Sox
L 4-0
Away
7/5/2022
Red Sox
W 8-4
Away
7/6/2022
Red Sox
W 7-1
Away
7/8/2022
Reds
L 2-1
Away
7/9/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/10/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/5/2022
Mets
W 1-0
Home
7/6/2022
Mets
L 8-3
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
L 4-2
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
W 5-1
Home
7/8/2022
Rays
W 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
Rays
-
Home
7/10/2022
Rays
-
Home
7/12/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/13/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/14/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
