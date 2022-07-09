How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Brandon Drury (22) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Brandon Drury (22) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Tommy Pham at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Rays have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Rays rank 25th in runs scored with 341, 4.1 per game.
  • The Rays are 23rd in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Reds have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 352 (4.2 per game).
  • The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .293 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Diaz's home runs place him 257th, and his RBI tally places him 245th.
  • Randy Arozarena has totaled 39 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Arozarena is 93rd in home runs and 66th in RBI.
  • Franco is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Harold Ramirez is batting .314 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (18) and runs batted in (48) this season while batting .265.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Drury's home run total is 17th and his RBI tally is 26th.
  • Pham is batting .249 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
  • Pham is 63rd among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 81st in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer's batting average of .272 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Joey Votto has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .374 on the year.

Rays and Reds Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-3

Away

7/4/2022

Red Sox

L 4-0

Away

7/5/2022

Red Sox

W 8-4

Away

7/6/2022

Red Sox

W 7-1

Away

7/8/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/10/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Mets

W 1-0

Home

7/6/2022

Mets

L 8-3

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

L 4-2

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

W 5-1

Home

7/8/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

7/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/13/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/14/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte (4) reacts after hitting an RBI-ground rule double against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Brandon Drury (22) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Brandon Drury (22) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte (4) reacts after hitting an RBI-ground rule double against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy