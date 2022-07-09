How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Gallen will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks' .219 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (351 total).

The Diamondbacks' .299 on-base percentage is 25th in the league.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 370 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 42.

Walker's home runs place him eighth in the majors, and he ranks 46th in RBI.

Ketel Marte is batting .265 to lead the lineup.

Marte is 187th in home runs and 158th in RBI so far this season.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .241.

David Peralta has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .249.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.294), home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season.

Cron's home run total places him 11th in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .266 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Blackmon is 42nd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 30th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has 73 hits this season and a slash line of .258/.312/.420.

Connor Joe has collected 79 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .391 on the year.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/4/2022 Giants W 8-3 Home 7/5/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 7/6/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 7/7/2022 Rockies L 4-3 Home 7/8/2022 Rockies - Home 7/9/2022 Rockies - Home 7/10/2022 Rockies - Home 7/11/2022 Giants - Away 7/12/2022 Giants - Away 7/13/2022 Giants - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers L 5-2 Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/11/2022 Padres - Home 7/12/2022 Padres - Home 7/13/2022 Padres - Home

