How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Gallen will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .219 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (351 total).
  • The Diamondbacks' .299 on-base percentage is 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
  • The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 370 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 42.
  • Walker's home runs place him eighth in the majors, and he ranks 46th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .265 to lead the lineup.
  • Marte is 187th in home runs and 158th in RBI so far this season.
  • Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .241.
  • David Peralta has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .249.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.294), home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season.
  • Cron's home run total places him 11th in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .266 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.
  • Blackmon is 42nd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 30th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 73 hits this season and a slash line of .258/.312/.420.
  • Connor Joe has collected 79 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .391 on the year.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

W 8-3

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

W 6-2

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

7/7/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

L 5-2

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

L 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/11/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
