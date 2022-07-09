How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker will square off against the Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks' .220 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in runs scored with 356, 4.2 per game.
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in the league with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies have scored 376 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .323.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker has put up a team-leading 21 home runs and has driven in 42 runs.
- In all of MLB, Walker ranks eighth in home runs and 49th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte's .268 batting average paces his team.
- Marte is 193rd in homers and 158th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .238 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- David Peralta is batting .245 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 66.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Cron is 11th in homers and second in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .262 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- Blackmon is 44th in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Brendan Rodgers has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .258/.313/.418.
- Connor Joe is batting .268 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Giants
W 8-3
Home
7/5/2022
Giants
W 6-2
Home
7/6/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
7/7/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Home
7/8/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Home
7/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/15/2022
Padres
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Away
7/5/2022
Dodgers
L 5-2
Away
7/6/2022
Dodgers
L 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Away
7/8/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Away
7/9/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/11/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
