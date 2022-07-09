How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will meet Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are fifth in the majors with a .255 batting average.
  • The White Sox rank 21st in runs scored with 348, 4.2 per game.
  • The White Sox are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 268 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has posted a team-best batting average of .292, while leading the White Sox in long balls with 10.
  • In all of baseball, Abreu is 77th in home runs and 69th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 10 home runs and 45 RBI.
  • Robert is 77th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .292.
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .316 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Baez leads Detroit in home runs with eight and runs batted in with 31.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Baez's home run total is 111th and his RBI tally is 127th.
  • Jonathan Schoop has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .244. He's slugging .320 on the year.
  • Schoop ranks 163rd in home runs and 196th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.304) and runs batted in (31) this season.
  • Harold Castro has 48 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

L 8-2

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

W 9-8

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

L 7-5

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Guardians

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Guardians

W 11-4

Home

7/6/2022

Guardians

W 8-2

Home

7/7/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

White Sox

W 7-5

Away

7/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

