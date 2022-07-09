How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will meet Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The White Sox are fifth in the majors with a .255 batting average.
- The White Sox rank 21st in runs scored with 348, 4.2 per game.
- The White Sox are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 268 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu has posted a team-best batting average of .292, while leading the White Sox in long balls with 10.
- In all of baseball, Abreu is 77th in home runs and 69th in RBI.
- Luis Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 10 home runs and 45 RBI.
- Robert is 77th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .292.
- Tim Anderson is hitting .316 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Baez leads Detroit in home runs with eight and runs batted in with 31.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Baez's home run total is 111th and his RBI tally is 127th.
- Jonathan Schoop has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .244. He's slugging .320 on the year.
- Schoop ranks 163rd in home runs and 196th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.304) and runs batted in (31) this season.
- Harold Castro has 48 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
White Sox and Tigers Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
L 8-2
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
W 9-8
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
L 7-5
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/13/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Guardians
W 5-3
Home
7/5/2022
Guardians
W 11-4
Home
7/6/2022
Guardians
W 8-2
Home
7/7/2022
White Sox
W 2-1
Away
7/8/2022
White Sox
W 7-5
Away
7/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/10/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
7/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
7/12/2022
Royals
-
Away
7/13/2022
Royals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
9
2022
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)