How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

The Houston Astros versus Oakland Athletics game on Friday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Ramon Laureano.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (368 total).

The Astros' .321 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 266 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros with 26 home runs and 59 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .312.

In all of MLB, Alvarez is third in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Tucker ranks 25th in homers and eighth in RBI so far this season.

Jose Altuve is hitting .280 with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .239.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.227) this season while adding five home runs and 20 RBI.

In all of MLB, Andrus ranks 187th in home runs and 214th in RBI.

Sean Murphy has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .294. He's slugging .397 on the year.

Murphy is 90th in homers and 96th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.

Tony Kemp is batting .210 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .268 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Angels W 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Royals W 7-6 Home 7/5/2022 Royals W 9-7 Home 7/6/2022 Royals L 7-4 Home 7/7/2022 Royals W 5-2 Home 7/8/2022 Athletics - Away 7/9/2022 Athletics - Away 7/10/2022 Athletics - Away 7/12/2022 Angels - Away 7/13/2022 Angels - Away 7/14/2022 Angels - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/3/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays W 5-1 Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Astros - Home 7/9/2022 Astros - Home 7/10/2022 Astros - Home 7/11/2022 Rangers - Away 7/12/2022 Rangers - Away 7/13/2022 Rangers - Away

