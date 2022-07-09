How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 5, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros versus Oakland Athletics game on Friday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Ramon Laureano.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
  • The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (368 total).
  • The Astros' .321 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 266 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the Astros with 26 home runs and 59 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .312.
  • In all of MLB, Alvarez is third in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 25th in homers and eighth in RBI so far this season.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .280 with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .239.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.227) this season while adding five home runs and 20 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Andrus ranks 187th in home runs and 214th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .294. He's slugging .397 on the year.
  • Murphy is 90th in homers and 96th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .210 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .268 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

W 7-6

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

L 7-4

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

W 5-2

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-1

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

