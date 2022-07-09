How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros versus Oakland Athletics game on Friday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Ramon Laureano.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (368 total).
- The Astros' .321 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 266 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros with 26 home runs and 59 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .312.
- In all of MLB, Alvarez is third in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
- Tucker ranks 25th in homers and eighth in RBI so far this season.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .280 with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .239.
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.227) this season while adding five home runs and 20 RBI.
- In all of MLB, Andrus ranks 187th in home runs and 214th in RBI.
- Sean Murphy has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .294. He's slugging .397 on the year.
- Murphy is 90th in homers and 96th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
- Tony Kemp is batting .210 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .268 this season.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Angels
W 4-2
Home
7/4/2022
Royals
W 7-6
Home
7/5/2022
Royals
W 9-7
Home
7/6/2022
Royals
L 7-4
Home
7/7/2022
Royals
W 5-2
Home
7/8/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/12/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/13/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/14/2022
Angels
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-1
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
8
2022
Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)