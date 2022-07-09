How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Sean Murphy will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros rank 13th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 376, 4.5 per game.

The Astros' .322 on-base percentage is seventh-best in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 269 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .311, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 60.

Of all batters in MLB, Alvarez ranks third in home runs and sixth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is batting .262 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks.

Of all MLB batters, Tucker is 27th in homers and eighth in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 walks while batting .242.

Jose Altuve has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while batting .279.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a .228 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 22 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Andrus ranks 163rd in homers and 196th in RBI.

Murphy has 61 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Murphy ranks 93rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 100th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.

Ramon Laureano has 47 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Royals W 7-6 Home 7/5/2022 Royals W 9-7 Home 7/6/2022 Royals L 7-4 Home 7/7/2022 Royals W 5-2 Home 7/8/2022 Athletics W 8-3 Away 7/9/2022 Athletics - Away 7/10/2022 Athletics - Away 7/12/2022 Angels - Away 7/13/2022 Angels - Away 7/14/2022 Angels - Away 7/15/2022 Athletics - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays W 5-1 Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Astros L 8-3 Home 7/9/2022 Astros - Home 7/10/2022 Astros - Home 7/11/2022 Rangers - Away 7/12/2022 Rangers - Away 7/13/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Astros - Away

