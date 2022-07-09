How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Sean Murphy will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 13th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
  • The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 376, 4.5 per game.
  • The Astros' .322 on-base percentage is seventh-best in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 269 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .311, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 60.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Alvarez ranks third in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .262 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Of all MLB batters, Tucker is 27th in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 walks while batting .242.
  • Jose Altuve has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while batting .279.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a .228 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 22 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Andrus ranks 163rd in homers and 196th in RBI.
  • Murphy has 61 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • Murphy ranks 93rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 100th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Ramon Laureano has 47 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Royals

W 7-6

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

L 7-4

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

W 5-2

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

W 8-3

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-1

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

L 8-3

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

