How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and Sean Murphy will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 13th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 376, 4.5 per game.
- The Astros' .322 on-base percentage is seventh-best in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 269 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .311, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 60.
- Of all batters in MLB, Alvarez ranks third in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .262 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks.
- Of all MLB batters, Tucker is 27th in homers and eighth in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 walks while batting .242.
- Jose Altuve has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while batting .279.
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a .228 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 22 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Andrus ranks 163rd in homers and 196th in RBI.
- Murphy has 61 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Murphy ranks 93rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 100th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
- Ramon Laureano has 47 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Royals
W 7-6
Home
7/5/2022
Royals
W 9-7
Home
7/6/2022
Royals
L 7-4
Home
7/7/2022
Royals
W 5-2
Home
7/8/2022
Athletics
W 8-3
Away
7/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/12/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/13/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/14/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/15/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-1
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
L 8-3
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/15/2022
Astros
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
9
2022
Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)