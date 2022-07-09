How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Jul 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates the victory against the Chicago Cubs with designated hitter Justin Turner (10) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Thompson gets the nod for the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

10:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (410 total).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

The Cubs rank 15th in the league with 362 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .297.

Among all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks 18th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Betts has put his power on display as he leads his team with 20 home runs.

Betts ranks 11th in home runs and 30th in RBI so far this year.

Trea Turner has the top batting average on the Dodgers (.305) while pacing in runs batted in (60).

Will Smith is batting .253 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .282. He's also hit eight home runs with 38 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Happ ranks 109th in home runs and 66th in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .392. He's slugging .498 on the year.

Contreras is 42nd in homers and 84th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .229.

Nico Hoerner is batting .301 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Rockies W 5-3 Home 7/5/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Home 7/6/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 7/7/2022 Cubs W 5-3 Home 7/8/2022 Cubs - Home 7/9/2022 Cubs - Home 7/10/2022 Cubs - Home 7/12/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/14/2022 Cardinals - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Red Sox L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 7/5/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 7/6/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/8/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/12/2022 Orioles - Home 7/13/2022 Orioles - Home 7/14/2022 Mets - Home

Regional restrictions apply.