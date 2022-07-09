How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates the victory against the Chicago Cubs with designated hitter Justin Turner (10) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates the victory against the Chicago Cubs with designated hitter Justin Turner (10) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Thompson gets the nod for the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (410 total).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs rank 15th in the league with 362 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .297.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks 18th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
  • Betts has put his power on display as he leads his team with 20 home runs.
  • Betts ranks 11th in home runs and 30th in RBI so far this year.
  • Trea Turner has the top batting average on the Dodgers (.305) while pacing in runs batted in (60).
  • Will Smith is batting .253 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .282. He's also hit eight home runs with 38 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Happ ranks 109th in home runs and 66th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .392. He's slugging .498 on the year.
  • Contreras is 42nd in homers and 84th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .229.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .301 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

W 5-3

Home

7/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/12/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Red Sox

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

7/5/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

7/6/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

-

Home

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
