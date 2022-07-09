Miami Marlins at New York Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Marlins and Mets will face off on Saturday in an intriguing NL East showdown.

There will be plenty of great games to watch today for MLB fans - as has been the case almost every day this season, fans won't have to look hard to find a good game on TV. One of those matchups will feature the Marlins taking on the Mets in New York.

How to Watch the Miami Marlins at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Prior to today's game, the Marlins have gone 40-42 and have been relatively competitive all season long. The Marlins will be starting Braxton Garrett on the mound, who comes in with a 1-3 record and a 4.25 ERA.

On the other side of the field, the Mets are 52-32 and are a very serious contender in the National League. New York has looked good this season and has shown no signs of slowing down. Carlos Carrasco will start on the mound and he enters with a 9-4 record and a 4.64 ERA.

While the Mets are the favorites to win this game, the Marlins are still a very talented team. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who takes the big win today.

