How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Saturday at Citi Field against Carlos Carrasco, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.257).
  • The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (404 total).
  • The Mets rank second in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Marlins have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 353 (4.3 per game).
  • The Marlins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 69.
  • Alonso's home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he is first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Lindor is 38th in homers and eighth in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .289 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .277 with 15 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami in batting average (.307) this season while adding seven home runs and 40 RBI.
  • Cooper's home run total places him 139th in the majors, and he is 58th in RBI.
  • Rojas has 62 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Rojas is 163rd in home runs and 212th in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar is slashing .243/.289/.394 this season for the Marlins.
  • Jon Berti has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .366 on the year.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

L 1-0

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

W 8-3

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

W 10-0

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

L 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

7/5/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

7/6/2022

Angels

L 5-2

Home

7/7/2022

Mets

L 10-0

Away

7/8/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

7/9/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
