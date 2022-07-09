How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Woodruff gets the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at American Family Field against Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Brewers are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (387 total).
  • The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 304 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has managed a team-leading 17 home runs and has driven in 55 runs.
  • Tellez ranks 18th in homers and 11th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
  • Yelich ranks 111th in home runs in the majors and 127th in RBI.
  • Willy Adames has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .254 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .263 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds is 30th in home runs and 115th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .247 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .345 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Hayes is 257th in home runs and 166th in RBI.
  • Vogelbach has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
  • Jack Suwinski is batting .212 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

W 5-2

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

L 8-3

Home

7/6/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Pirates

W 4-3

Home

7/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/13/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Yankees

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

L 16-0

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

7/7/2022

Reds

L 5-1

Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/11/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
