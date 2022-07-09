How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Woodruff gets the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at American Family Field against Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.235).

The Brewers are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (387 total).

The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 304 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has managed a team-leading 17 home runs and has driven in 55 runs.

Tellez ranks 18th in homers and 11th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Christian Yelich is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Yelich ranks 111th in home runs in the majors and 127th in RBI.

Willy Adames has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .254 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .263 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds is 30th in home runs and 115th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .247 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Hayes is 257th in home runs and 166th in RBI.

Vogelbach has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Jack Suwinski is batting .212 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Away 7/4/2022 Cubs W 5-2 Home 7/5/2022 Cubs L 8-3 Home 7/6/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Pirates W 4-3 Home 7/9/2022 Pirates - Home 7/10/2022 Pirates - Home 7/12/2022 Twins - Away 7/13/2022 Twins - Away 7/14/2022 Giants - Away 7/15/2022 Giants - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Yankees W 5-2 Home 7/6/2022 Yankees L 16-0 Home 7/7/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 7/7/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 7/8/2022 Brewers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Brewers - Away 7/10/2022 Brewers - Away 7/11/2022 Marlins - Away 7/12/2022 Marlins - Away 7/13/2022 Marlins - Away 7/14/2022 Marlins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.