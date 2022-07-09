How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz hit the field at Citi Field against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Saturday.
Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Mets are fourth in MLB with a .257 batting average.
- The Mets have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (404 total runs).
- The Mets rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- The Marlins have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 353 (4.3 per game).
- The Marlins have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.
- Alonso is fifth in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Lindor is hitting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- Lindor ranks 38th in homers and eighth in RBI so far this year.
- Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .289.
- Brandon Nimmo has 15 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 30 walks while hitting .277.
Marlins Impact Players
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a batting average of .307. He's also hit seven home runs with 40 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cooper's home run total is 139th and his RBI tally is 58th.
- Miguel Rojas is batting .253 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
- Overall, Rojas is 163rd in home runs and 212th in RBI this year.
- Jesus Aguilar is slashing .243/.289/.394 this season for the Marlins.
- Jon Berti has 45 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .366 this season.
Mets and Marlins Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
L 1-0
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
W 8-3
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
W 10-0
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
L 5-2
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/11/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/12/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/13/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/14/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
7/5/2022
Angels
W 2-1
Home
7/6/2022
Angels
L 5-2
Home
7/7/2022
Mets
L 10-0
Away
7/8/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
7/9/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/10/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
