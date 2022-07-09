How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz hit the field at Citi Field against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Saturday.

Mets vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mets are fourth in MLB with a .257 batting average.
  • The Mets have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (404 total runs).
  • The Mets rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • The Marlins have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 353 (4.3 per game).
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.
  • Alonso is fifth in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Lindor is hitting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 38th in homers and eighth in RBI so far this year.
  • Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .289.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 15 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 30 walks while hitting .277.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a batting average of .307. He's also hit seven home runs with 40 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cooper's home run total is 139th and his RBI tally is 58th.
  • Miguel Rojas is batting .253 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
  • Overall, Rojas is 163rd in home runs and 212th in RBI this year.
  • Jesus Aguilar is slashing .243/.289/.394 this season for the Marlins.
  • Jon Berti has 45 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Mets and Marlins Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

L 1-0

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

W 8-3

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

W 10-0

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

L 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

7/5/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

7/6/2022

Angels

L 5-2

Home

7/7/2022

Mets

L 10-0

Away

7/8/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

7/9/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte (4) reacts after hitting an RBI-ground rule double against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Brandon Drury (22) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Brandon Drury (22) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte (4) reacts after hitting an RBI-ground rule double against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy