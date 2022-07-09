How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros head into the first of a three-game series against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
  • The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (368 total).
  • The Astros are ninth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 266 (3.2 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (26), runs batted in (59) and has put up a team-high batting average of .312.
  • Alvarez's home runs place him third in MLB, and he is seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .262.
  • Tucker is 25th in homers and eighth in RBI so far this season.
  • Jose Altuve has 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .280.
  • Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks while batting .239.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Andrus leads Oakland with a .227 batting average. He's also hit five homers and has 20 RBI.
  • Andrus' home run total puts him 187th in the majors, and he ranks 214th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy has 60 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Murphy is 90th in homers and 96th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Tony Kemp has 54 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .268 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

W 7-6

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

L 7-4

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

W 5-2

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-1

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates the victory against the Chicago Cubs with designated hitter Justin Turner (10) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
USATSI_16887977
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live Online, TV

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Tijuana vs Juárez: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy