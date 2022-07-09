How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros head into the first of a three-game series against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (368 total).
- The Astros are ninth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 266 (3.2 per game).
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (26), runs batted in (59) and has put up a team-high batting average of .312.
- Alvarez's home runs place him third in MLB, and he is seventh in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .262.
- Tucker is 25th in homers and eighth in RBI so far this season.
- Jose Altuve has 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .280.
- Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks while batting .239.
Athletics Impact Players
- Andrus leads Oakland with a .227 batting average. He's also hit five homers and has 20 RBI.
- Andrus' home run total puts him 187th in the majors, and he ranks 214th in RBI.
- Sean Murphy has 60 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Murphy is 90th in homers and 96th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
- Tony Kemp has 54 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .268 this season.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Angels
W 4-2
Home
7/4/2022
Royals
W 7-6
Home
7/5/2022
Royals
W 9-7
Home
7/6/2022
Royals
L 7-4
Home
7/7/2022
Royals
W 5-2
Home
7/8/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/12/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/13/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/14/2022
Angels
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-1
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
