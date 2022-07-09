How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Jul 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros head into the first of a three-game series against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (368 total).

The Astros are ninth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 266 (3.2 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (26), runs batted in (59) and has put up a team-high batting average of .312.

Alvarez's home runs place him third in MLB, and he is seventh in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .262.

Tucker is 25th in homers and eighth in RBI so far this season.

Jose Altuve has 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .280.

Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks while batting .239.

Athletics Impact Players

Andrus leads Oakland with a .227 batting average. He's also hit five homers and has 20 RBI.

Andrus' home run total puts him 187th in the majors, and he ranks 214th in RBI.

Sean Murphy has 60 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Murphy is 90th in homers and 96th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.

Tony Kemp has 54 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .268 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Angels W 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Royals W 7-6 Home 7/5/2022 Royals W 9-7 Home 7/6/2022 Royals L 7-4 Home 7/7/2022 Royals W 5-2 Home 7/8/2022 Athletics - Away 7/9/2022 Athletics - Away 7/10/2022 Athletics - Away 7/12/2022 Angels - Away 7/13/2022 Angels - Away 7/14/2022 Angels - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/3/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays W 5-1 Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Astros - Home 7/9/2022 Astros - Home 7/10/2022 Astros - Home 7/11/2022 Rangers - Away 7/12/2022 Rangers - Away 7/13/2022 Rangers - Away

