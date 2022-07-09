How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take the field on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum against Zach Logue, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .243 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (376 total).
  • The Astros rank seventh in the league with a .322 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
  • The Athletics have scored 269 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .311, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 60.
  • Alvarez is third in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .262.
  • Tucker ranks 27th in home runs and eighth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Bregman is batting .242 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.228) this season while adding six home runs and 22 RBI.
  • Andrus' home run total places him 163rd in the big leagues, and he is 196th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .294. He's slugging .399 on the year.
  • Murphy is currently 93rd in homers and 100th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Ramon Laureano is batting .246 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Royals

W 7-6

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

L 7-4

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

W 5-2

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

W 8-3

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-1

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

L 8-3

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

