How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take the field on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum against Zach Logue, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros' .243 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (376 total).
- The Astros rank seventh in the league with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
- The Athletics have scored 269 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .311, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 60.
- Alvarez is third in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .262.
- Tucker ranks 27th in home runs and eighth in RBI in the big leagues.
- Bregman is batting .242 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 walks.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.228) this season while adding six home runs and 22 RBI.
- Andrus' home run total places him 163rd in the big leagues, and he is 196th in RBI.
- Sean Murphy has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .294. He's slugging .399 on the year.
- Murphy is currently 93rd in homers and 100th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
- Ramon Laureano is batting .246 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Royals
W 7-6
Home
7/5/2022
Royals
W 9-7
Home
7/6/2022
Royals
L 7-4
Home
7/7/2022
Royals
W 5-2
Home
7/8/2022
Athletics
W 8-3
Away
7/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/12/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/13/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/14/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/15/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-1
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
L 8-3
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/15/2022
Astros
-
Away
