How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Kyle Gibson starting for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Cardinals vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Cardinals' .251 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

The Cardinals are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (390 total).

The Cardinals rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored 405 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (19), runs batted in (65) and has a team-high batting average of .344.

Goldschmidt's home runs rank him 13th in the majors, and he is third in RBI.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .295 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Arenado is 18th in home runs and 11th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Tommy Edman is batting .258 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Brendan Donovan has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 29 walks while hitting .285.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber is batting .221 this season with a team-high 27 home runs and 56 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .252 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Overall, Hoskins is 18th in home runs and 49th in RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

J.T. Realmuto has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .373 on the year.

Cardinals and Phillies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Braves L 6-3 Away 7/5/2022 Braves L 7-1 Away 7/6/2022 Braves L 3-0 Away 7/7/2022 Braves W 3-2 Away 7/8/2022 Phillies L 2-0 Home 7/9/2022 Phillies - Home 7/10/2022 Phillies - Home 7/11/2022 Phillies - Home 7/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/13/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/14/2022 Dodgers - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Home 7/5/2022 Nationals W 11-0 Home 7/6/2022 Nationals L 3-2 Home 7/7/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals W 2-0 Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/15/2022 Marlins - Away

