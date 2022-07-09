How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Kyle Gibson starting for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .251 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
  • The Cardinals are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (390 total).
  • The Cardinals rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored 405 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (19), runs batted in (65) and has a team-high batting average of .344.
  • Goldschmidt's home runs rank him 13th in the majors, and he is third in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado is hitting .295 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Arenado is 18th in home runs and 11th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .258 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Brendan Donovan has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 29 walks while hitting .285.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber is batting .221 this season with a team-high 27 home runs and 56 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .252 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.
  • Overall, Hoskins is 18th in home runs and 49th in RBI this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
  • J.T. Realmuto has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .373 on the year.

Cardinals and Phillies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

7/5/2022

Braves

L 7-1

Away

7/6/2022

Braves

L 3-0

Away

7/7/2022

Braves

W 3-2

Away

7/8/2022

Phillies

L 2-0

Home

7/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/10/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

W 11-0

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

