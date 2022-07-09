Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday afternoon in MLB action, the Phillies will hit the road to take on the Cardinals in St. Louis.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Saturday with a good slate of games on the schedule. Fans have had an opportunity to watch great baseball every single day since the season began and that won't change today. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Phillies traveling to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Ahead of today's game, the Phillies have gone 45-39 so far this season. Philadelphia appears to be a potential playoff contender in the National League. Taking the mound for the Phillies today will be Kyle Gibson, who has gone 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA.

On the other side of the diamond, the Cardinals hold a 45-41 record. Just like the Phillies, the Cardinals have the talent to be a playoff team. St. Louis will give the starting nod to Daniel Hudson, who is 6-5 this season to go along with a 4.29 ERA.

This should be a very entertaining game between two very good teams. Fans will not want to miss the show they put on. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
2:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tony Romo golf
Golf

How to Watch American Century Championship, Second Round

By Adam Childsjust now
Kyle Schwarber on the Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_18663801
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at White Sox

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_18590654
NASCAR

How to Watch O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Supercross
Auto Racing

How to Watch Lucas Oil Pro Championship: Southwick National - 450 Moto 1

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
MMA Mat
MMA

KSW 72 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18632414
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC vs. New England Revolution

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

Rox at Bravehearts stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

United States vs. Canada: stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy