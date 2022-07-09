How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals

On Saturday afternoon in MLB action, the Phillies will hit the road to take on the Cardinals in St. Louis.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Saturday with a good slate of games on the schedule. Fans have had an opportunity to watch great baseball every single day since the season began and that won't change today. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Phillies traveling to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ahead of today's game, the Phillies have gone 45-39 so far this season. Philadelphia appears to be a potential playoff contender in the National League. Taking the mound for the Phillies today will be Kyle Gibson, who has gone 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA.

On the other side of the diamond, the Cardinals hold a 45-41 record. Just like the Phillies, the Cardinals have the talent to be a playoff team. St. Louis will give the starting nod to Daniel Hudson, who is 6-5 this season to go along with a 4.29 ERA.

This should be a very entertaining game between two very good teams. Fans will not want to miss the show they put on. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

