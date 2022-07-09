How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

The Brewers have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (387 total runs).

The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 304 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .288.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (17) and runs batted in (55).

Among all major league hitters, Tellez ranks 114th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Christian Yelich is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Yelich ranks 111th in home runs in the majors and 127th in RBI.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 17 long balls.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .254.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.263), home runs (15) and runs batted in (32) this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total ranks 30th and his RBI tally is 115th.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .322. He's slugging .345 on the year.

Hayes is 257th in home runs and 166th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Daniel Vogelbach has 52 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.343/.453.

Jack Suwinski has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .457 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Away 7/4/2022 Cubs W 5-2 Home 7/5/2022 Cubs L 8-3 Home 7/6/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Pirates W 4-3 Home 7/9/2022 Pirates - Home 7/10/2022 Pirates - Home 7/12/2022 Twins - Away 7/13/2022 Twins - Away 7/14/2022 Giants - Away 7/15/2022 Giants - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Yankees W 5-2 Home 7/6/2022 Yankees L 16-0 Home 7/7/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 7/7/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 7/8/2022 Brewers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Brewers - Away 7/10/2022 Brewers - Away 7/11/2022 Marlins - Away 7/12/2022 Marlins - Away 7/13/2022 Marlins - Away 7/14/2022 Marlins - Away

