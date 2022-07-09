How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
  • The Brewers have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (387 total runs).
  • The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 304 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .288.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (17) and runs batted in (55).
  • Among all major league hitters, Tellez ranks 114th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
  • Yelich ranks 111th in home runs in the majors and 127th in RBI.
  • Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 17 long balls.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .254.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.263), home runs (15) and runs batted in (32) this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total ranks 30th and his RBI tally is 115th.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .322. He's slugging .345 on the year.
  • Hayes is 257th in home runs and 166th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 52 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.343/.453.
  • Jack Suwinski has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .457 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

W 5-2

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

L 8-3

Home

7/6/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Pirates

W 4-3

Home

7/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/13/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Yankees

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

L 16-0

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

7/7/2022

Reds

L 5-1

Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/11/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
