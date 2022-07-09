How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates will hit the road to Milwaukee to face off against the Brewers on Saturday in MLB action.

Looking at the Saturday MLB schedule, fans are not going to have a hard time finding a good game to watch. With the season moving quickly, every game is starting to mean just a little bit more than it did a month ago. One intriguing game to watch will feature the Pirates facing off against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Coming into today's game, the Pirates hold a 34-50 record. As has been the case for a few years now, Pittsburgh still has not made the jump into being a contender in the National League. Zach Thompson will get the start on the mound today, and he comes in with a 3-6 record and a 4.42 ERA.

On the other side of this matchup, the Brewers are 48-37 and appear to be a legitimate contender. Milwaukee still has some consistency issues to iron out, but the team is very talented. Brandon Woodruff will be the starter today with a 7-3 record and a 3.95 ERA.

Obviously, the Brewers are the favorites to end up winning this game. However, the Pirates are not going to go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 7, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Jorge Campillo plays his fairway shot from the 18th hole during Tuesdays practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas57 seconds ago
USATSI_18663737
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Reds

By Brandon Rush57 seconds ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Evan Massey57 seconds ago
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey57 seconds ago
USATSI_18646367
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

By Rafael Urbina57 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Magic vs. Kings stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas57 seconds ago
Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Miami Marlins at New York Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey57 seconds ago
Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey57 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy