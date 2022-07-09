How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

The Pirates will hit the road to Milwaukee to face off against the Brewers on Saturday in MLB action.

Looking at the Saturday MLB schedule, fans are not going to have a hard time finding a good game to watch. With the season moving quickly, every game is starting to mean just a little bit more than it did a month ago. One intriguing game to watch will feature the Pirates facing off against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Coming into today's game, the Pirates hold a 34-50 record. As has been the case for a few years now, Pittsburgh still has not made the jump into being a contender in the National League. Zach Thompson will get the start on the mound today, and he comes in with a 3-6 record and a 4.42 ERA.

On the other side of this matchup, the Brewers are 48-37 and appear to be a legitimate contender. Milwaukee still has some consistency issues to iron out, but the team is very talented. Brandon Woodruff will be the starter today with a 7-3 record and a 3.95 ERA.

Obviously, the Brewers are the favorites to end up winning this game. However, the Pirates are not going to go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

