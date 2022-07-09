How to Watch Rays at Reds

The Reds go for their third straight win in a Saturday matinee against the Rays in this MLB showdown.

Today, the Reds host the Rays the day after the Reds won on an extra-inning, game-ending balk for their third walk-off win in the last six days. This weekend, the Rays wrap up an 11-game road trip that saw them win a pair of series at Toronto and Boston and come into today with wins in five of their last seven games.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

22-year-old rookie Hunter Greene (3-10, 6.01 ERA) is seeking his first win in his last five starts. Green threw a rain-shortened complete game on June 6, beating the Diamondbacks where he allowed only one hit striking out eight in the 7-0 seven-inning win.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.30 ERA) to the mound in search of his first win since May 25. Rasmussen has only made one appearance since landing on the injured list with a hamstring strain after taking the loss against the Twins on June 10.

The Reds' offense has been ignited by centerfielder Nick Senzel who is hitting .370 in July with 10 hits in nine games this month.

Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi hit a home run yesterday and has posted an RBI in three of his last four games.

