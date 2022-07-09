How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field on Friday at PETCO Park against Blake Snell, who gets the start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (371 total).

The Padres are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Giants have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 378 (4.7 per game).

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres with 13 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .315.

Machado's home runs rank him 42nd in baseball, and he ranks 26th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar is hitting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.

Profar is 109th in homers in MLB and 66th in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .237 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores is batting .242 for San Francisco with a team-high 41 RBI.

Flores is 90th in homers and 51st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Pederson is batting .264 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 41 RBI.

Pederson is 17th in home runs and 51st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Mike Yastrzemski has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .228/.331/.398.

Darin Ruf has 50 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers L 7-2 Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 7/5/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/7/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Giants - Home 7/9/2022 Giants - Home 7/10/2022 Giants - Home 7/11/2022 Rockies - Away 7/12/2022 Rockies - Away 7/13/2022 Rockies - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 White Sox L 13-4 Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Away 7/7/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 Padres - Away 7/9/2022 Padres - Away 7/10/2022 Padres - Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

