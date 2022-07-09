How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will see Yu Darvish starting for the San Diego Padres in the third game of a four-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Giants' .233 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 381, 4.6 per game.

The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.

The Padres have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Padres have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 377 (4.4 per game).

The Padres have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 41 runs batted in.

Of all major league hitters, Flores is 97th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Joc Pederson been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 17 home runs and 41 RBI.

Thairo Estrada leads the Giants' lineup with a .253 batting average.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .227 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado is batting .315 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among San Diego hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Machado is 38th in homers and 22nd in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .383 on the year.

Cronenworth is 139th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 40th in RBI.

Eric Hosmer has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Ha-Seong Kim has 61 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Away 7/7/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 Padres L 6-3 Away 7/9/2022 Padres - Away 7/10/2022 Padres - Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/14/2022 Brewers - Home

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 7/5/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/7/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Giants W 6-3 Home 7/9/2022 Giants - Home 7/10/2022 Giants - Home 7/11/2022 Rockies - Away 7/12/2022 Rockies - Away 7/13/2022 Rockies - Away 7/14/2022 Rockies - Away

