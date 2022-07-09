How to Watch Giants at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants and Padres are set to square off on Saturday evening in San Diego.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward at an extremely high rate of speed, every game is starting to get a little more important. That being said, there will be plenty of great games to watch on Saturday. One of those matchups will feature the Giants taking on the Padres in San Diego.

How to Watch the San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)

Live stream San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Prior to today's game, the Giants have gone 41-41 so far this season. San Francisco has been solid, but consistency issues have been a major problem. Today, the Giants will give the starting nod to Carlos Rodon, who has gone 7-5 with a 2.87 ERA this year.

On the other side of the diamond, the Padres hold a 49-36 record coming into tonight's game. San Diego appears to be a very serious contender in the National League at this point in the year. Yu Darvish will be the starter tonight and sports a 7-4 record and a 3.53 ERA.

Both of these teams have talented rosters, although the Padres are currently the better team by record. This should still be a very fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see which NL West team picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)
Time
7:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18632810 (1)
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

By Christine Brownjust now
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

By Evan Masseyjust now
imago1012693137h
CFL Football

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18661081
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
USATSI_17841641
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev - Prelims

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Sam Hauser (30) celebrate after the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy