How to Watch Giants at Padres

The Giants and Padres are set to square off on Saturday evening in San Diego.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward at an extremely high rate of speed, every game is starting to get a little more important. That being said, there will be plenty of great games to watch on Saturday. One of those matchups will feature the Giants taking on the Padres in San Diego.

How to Watch the San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)

Live stream San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Prior to today's game, the Giants have gone 41-41 so far this season. San Francisco has been solid, but consistency issues have been a major problem. Today, the Giants will give the starting nod to Carlos Rodon, who has gone 7-5 with a 2.87 ERA this year.

On the other side of the diamond, the Padres hold a 49-36 record coming into tonight's game. San Diego appears to be a very serious contender in the National League at this point in the year. Yu Darvish will be the starter tonight and sports a 7-4 record and a 3.53 ERA.

Both of these teams have talented rosters, although the Padres are currently the better team by record. This should still be a very fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see which NL West team picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.